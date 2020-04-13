Skip to content
Bismarck Class of 2020
2020 Salute to Seniors
Posted:
Apr 13, 2020 / 03:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2020 / 03:56 PM CDT
Kierra Barth
Gabrielle Belanger
Paige Billadeau
Thomas Colby
Olivia Dickerson
Donovan Dyk
Ellie Eggl
Greyson Farnsworth
Preston Fettig
Michaela Ficek
Connor Fogarty
Anna German
Olivia German
Kristen Hall
Mallory Henriksen
Ellengton Hill
Nicholas Hinsz
Ty Hornbacher
Kyler Kadrmas
Jeb Kaelberer
Megan Kroh
Emily Kvien
Jayden MacDonald
Breanna Madler
Alexander Marsh
Hailey Massey
Abigail Mayer
Michael Omvig
Taylor Richter
Anna Schmid
Natalie Schuh
Callie Stonecipher
Skyler Strand
Jayden Vollmuth
Rayni Vorachek
Morgan Wald
