Mandan High School

2020 Salute to Seniors
Posted: / Updated:
  • Alexander Allan
  • Alonna Allickson
  • Blake Arenz
  • Jordon Arenz
  • Brenna Austin
  • Haley Barnhard
  • Justin Bauer
  • Dylan Becker
  • Seth Berg
  • Ashlyn Bergan
  • Andreana Berger
  • Carter Berger
  • Janie Berger
  • Alex Binstock
  • Lexis Bohe
  • Christian Bondeson
  • Alexander Boutrous
  • Dawson Braaten
  • Braden Buller
  • Savannah Butler
  • Dane Carlson
  • Aleah Clark
  • Miranda Clarys
  • Zachary Condon
  • Gavin Corely
  • Chasyn Cymbaluk
  • Willow Daniel
  • Lakyn Darras
  • Brennan Davis
  • Anthony DeMarce
  • Jayda Dennis
  • Winter Deveraux
  • Jaden Dietz
  • Daylan Dillmann
  • Trinity Duran
  • Taelee Duttenhefer
  • Courtney Entzi
  • Hannah Faul
  • Kaden Felch
  • Halle Fetzer
  • Kyler Fiest
  • Brodee Finck
  • Jared Scott Fitterer
  • Taylor Fix
  • Devan Forde
  • Rain Freidt
  • Anna Frey
  • Austin Frey
  • Kendra Froelich
  • Tyanna Fulliam
  • Ben Gartner
  • Dylan Gawryluk
  • Kaya Gayette
  • Elizabeth Geiger
  • Olivia Geiger
  • Sydney Gerhart
  • Bobbie Geiser
  • Elizabeth Goodheart
  • Ethan Gress
  • Lane Gross
  • Rachel Hallendorff
  • Alyssa Hatzenbuhler
  • Dylon Haugen
  • Hunter Heinle
  • Jase James Helgeson
  • Brittney Helm
  • Grant Himmelspach
  • Caden Hirchert
  • Rylee Hoesel
  • Cassandra Holzer
  • Cutter Howard
  • Liberty Hurley
  • Tayte Jablonski
  • Kambree Jahner
  • Yna Nicole Jasmann
  • Haylee Johnson
  • Garrett Joyce
  • Madison Just
  • Wyatt Kelim
  • Dawar Kermee
  • Anne Kesler
  • Brooke Kinnischtzke
  • Kaitlyn Kinnischtzke
  • Cambelle Kirchmeier
  • Elijah Klein
  • Will Klenknecht
  • Maggie Knoll
  • Colby Kramer
  • Madelyn Krupp
  • James Larson
  • Kam Leingang
  • Nate Lillis
  • Taylor Loerch
  • Dontae Maloney
  • Colton Markel
  • Anna Masseth
  • Nellie Masseth
  • Parker Matthiesen
  • Andrea McCubbin
  • Wyatt McGee
  • Calsey McLellan
  • Justice Mehlhoff
  • Olivia Mieras
  • Karamea Miller
  • Justin Mitchell
  • Adam Moch
  • Josh Moe
  • Maria Moore
  • Austin Morrell
  • Michael Neibauer
  • Konnor Nelson
  • Jennifer Ness
  • Tucker Neva
  • Ashlee Newman
  • Boden Olson
  • Noah Olson
  • Ashley Patrick
  • Kaia Paul
  • Kambree Perkins
  • Sam Peterson
  • McKenzie Prochnow
  • Philip Purvis
  • Molly Rall
  • Ethan Rasset
  • Thane Rector
  • Hunter Reinke
  • Taundra Renken
  • Kelby Rinas – Class President
  • Aaron Riopelle
  • Zoe Ritz
  • Jaden Rohrich
  • Dawsyn Rusch
  • Isabelle Russell
  • Kylee Samuels
  • Justus Sayler
  • Morgan Schlosser
  • Devin Schmidt
  • Ethan Schmidt
  • Mason Schreder
  • Eve Scott
  • Karson Sedivec
  • Sean Seefeld
  • Emmalee Shaff
  • Mayson Sheldon
  • Bailey Shock
  • Levon Shulz
  • Ben Stein
  • Rylee Stotz
  • Cassie Stramer
  • Tiffany Summers
  • Levi Swiger
  • Zachary Syverson
  • Jenna Thompson
  • Michael Tischmak
  • Cody Tokach
  • Madison Unterseher
  • Jeremy Vadner
  • Danek Vega – Class Speaker
  • Elijah Voigt
  • Dustin Volk
  • Isabel Weinzirl
  • Kayla Wentz – Valedictorian
  • Reese Wetzstein
  • Jaxton Wiest
  • Coby Wolf
  • Landrey Yantzer
  • Jaden Yeager
  • Jeda Zacher
  • Parker Zander

