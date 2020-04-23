Skip to content
Mandan High School
2020 Salute to Seniors
Posted:
Apr 22, 2020 / 09:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 22, 2020 / 10:16 PM CDT
Alexander Allan
Alonna Allickson
Blake Arenz
Jordon Arenz
Brenna Austin
Haley Barnhard
Justin Bauer
Dylan Becker
Seth Berg
Ashlyn Bergan
Andreana Berger
Carter Berger
Janie Berger
Alex Binstock
Lexis Bohe
Christian Bondeson
Alexander Boutrous
Dawson Braaten
Braden Buller
Savannah Butler
Dane Carlson
Aleah Clark
Miranda Clarys
Zachary Condon
Gavin Corely
Chasyn Cymbaluk
Willow Daniel
Lakyn Darras
Brennan Davis
Anthony DeMarce
Jayda Dennis
Winter Deveraux
Jaden Dietz
Daylan Dillmann
Trinity Duran
Taelee Duttenhefer
Courtney Entzi
Hannah Faul
Kaden Felch
Halle Fetzer
Kyler Fiest
Brodee Finck
Jared Scott Fitterer
Taylor Fix
Devan Forde
Rain Freidt
Anna Frey
Austin Frey
Kendra Froelich
Tyanna Fulliam
Ben Gartner
Dylan Gawryluk
Kaya Gayette
Elizabeth Geiger
Olivia Geiger
Sydney Gerhart
Bobbie Geiser
Elizabeth Goodheart
Ethan Gress
Lane Gross
Rachel Hallendorff
Alyssa Hatzenbuhler
Dylon Haugen
Hunter Heinle
Jase James Helgeson
Brittney Helm
Grant Himmelspach
Caden Hirchert
Rylee Hoesel
Cassandra Holzer
Cutter Howard
Liberty Hurley
Tayte Jablonski
Kambree Jahner
Yna Nicole Jasmann
Haylee Johnson
Garrett Joyce
Madison Just
Wyatt Kelim
Dawar Kermee
Anne Kesler
Brooke Kinnischtzke
Kaitlyn Kinnischtzke
Cambelle Kirchmeier
Elijah Klein
Will Klenknecht
Maggie Knoll
Colby Kramer
Madelyn Krupp
James Larson
Kam Leingang
Nate Lillis
Taylor Loerch
Dontae Maloney
Colton Markel
Anna Masseth
Nellie Masseth
Parker Matthiesen
Andrea McCubbin
Wyatt McGee
Calsey McLellan
Justice Mehlhoff
Olivia Mieras
Karamea Miller
Justin Mitchell
Adam Moch
Josh Moe
Maria Moore
Austin Morrell
Michael Neibauer
Konnor Nelson
Jennifer Ness
Tucker Neva
Ashlee Newman
Boden Olson
Noah Olson
Ashley Patrick
Kaia Paul
Kambree Perkins
Sam Peterson
McKenzie Prochnow
Philip Purvis
Molly Rall
Ethan Rasset
Thane Rector
Hunter Reinke
Taundra Renken
Kelby Rinas – Class President
Aaron Riopelle
Zoe Ritz
Jaden Rohrich
Dawsyn Rusch
Isabelle Russell
Kylee Samuels
Justus Sayler
Morgan Schlosser
Devin Schmidt
Ethan Schmidt
Mason Schreder
Eve Scott
Karson Sedivec
Sean Seefeld
Emmalee Shaff
Mayson Sheldon
Bailey Shock
Levon Shulz
Ben Stein
Rylee Stotz
Cassie Stramer
Tiffany Summers
Levi Swiger
Zachary Syverson
Jenna Thompson
Michael Tischmak
Cody Tokach
Madison Unterseher
Jeremy Vadner
Danek Vega – Class Speaker
Elijah Voigt
Dustin Volk
Isabel Weinzirl
Kayla Wentz – Valedictorian
Reese Wetzstein
Jaxton Wiest
Coby Wolf
Landrey Yantzer
Jaden Yeager
Jeda Zacher
Parker Zander
