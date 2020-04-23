New Town High School

2020 Salute to Seniors
Posted:
  • Amanda Anthony
  • Nigel Baker-Price
  • Elizet Barro-Celerino
  • Olivia Bird
  • Dion Bolman
  • Jonna Brady
  • Brady Bratvold
  • Lauren Briggs
  • Samuel Dupris
  • Brett Eagle
  • Amiah Fimbres
  • Sebastian Flores
  • Christine Fondoit
  • Brooklyn Fox – Salutatorian
  • Victoria Fox
  • Kalem Fragua
  • Carly Froshaug
  • Jastyn Good Bird
  • Kenedee Good Bird
  • Asjha Goodall
  • Lyelle Howling Wolf
  • Dylan Jones
  • Brenden Kerzmann
  • Kiana Krueger
  • Marcellis Laducer
  • Sydney Lindberg – Valedictorian
  • Jerome Lockwood
  • Aleeya LoneFight
  • Makaila Martin
  • Colton Martinez
  • Steven Mayer
  • Jakayla Morsette
  • Emil Nakapaahu
  • Kane Rabbithead
  • Addison Red Fox
  • Cante Redwing
  • Levi Schmidt
  • Shooter Stewart
  • Isabelle Tiokasin
  • Evan Two Bears
  • Jadyn Wells
  • Phoebe White Body
  • Marilyn White Horse
  • Dakota White
  • Robert White
  • Tristen Williams
  • Caleb Wollschlager
  • Jaelee Young Wolf

