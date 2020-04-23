Parshall High School

2020 Salute to Seniors
Posted: / Updated:
  • Daniel Benevides
  • Alexis Lacey Rose Blunck
  • Journey Celo
  • Deegan Deegan
  • Lillian Chene Rose Dixon – Valedictorian
  • Katherine Fox
  • Cedar Rain Hall
  • Ember Mireya Marielle Mancera
  • Preston Jacob Packineau

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23"

Scattered rain & cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered rain & cooler temperatures"

LM Wind Power Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "LM Wind Power Outbreak"

Allergies or Covid?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies or Covid?"

Council of the Arts helps local artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council of the Arts helps local artists"

Overdose Increase, Ward County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Increase, Ward County"

Grant County-Flasher Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County-Flasher Track and Field"

Legacy Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Tennis"

Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Watford City Prepared

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Prepared"

Geocaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geocaching"

Pews Filled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pews Filled"

Family Crisis Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Crisis Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

COVID-19 & Education

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 & Education"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22"

Weather Whys: Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Whys: Earth Day"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge