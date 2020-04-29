Watford City High School

2020 Salute to Seniors
  • Hanna Alderin
  • Camden Barnett
  • Juan Barron
  • Alexis Baye
  • Leone Becker-Johner
  • Cassidy Belcourt
  • Charlotte Belland
  • Lydia Berquist
  • Jacob Blackledge
  • Anna Blahoski
  • Isabell Boekelman
  • Sadie Bone
  • Jorge Boneta Gonzalez
  • Airyca Bourne
  • Hailey Carns
  • Michael Carter
  • Lane Christensen
  • Kyle Cluchie
  • Cassy Comer
  • Joseph Crawford
  • Connor Cross
  • Colton Daly
  • Dalton Defoe
  • Fox Dodds
  • Jackson Dodds
  • Mehki Doume
  • Joseph Dube
  • Merle Duemeland
  • Brock Elliott
  • Audrey Emerson
  • Jacob Enderle
  • Taylor Ewing
  • Joseph Ferguson
  • Christopher Ferry
  • Michael Fields
  • ShaAllen Fladland
  • Paige Flippin
  • Henry Florida
  • Tajah Francis
  • Rebekah Goerke
  • Jacob Goff
  • Kaleb Goff
  • Kensey Graham
  • Mya Gustafson
  • Daniel Hayes
  • Kell Helmuth
  • Bryce Johnson
  • Nathan Jones
  • Taylalyn Kaczmar
  • KeShauna Kentish
  • Ethan Kobos
  • Hallie Macklin
  • Jenna Mandler
  • Jocelin Maria Contreras
  • Luis Maria
  • Joslyn Marquardt
  • Joseph McCullough
  • La-Vores Monroe
  • Peyton Morris
  • Zachary Nasman
  • Lily Olson
  • Madison Pickering
  • Trey Polivka
  • Jade Quale
  • Daniela Quintero-Rodriguez
  • Miguel Reyes
  • Sonja Reyes
  • Adam Richardson
  • Skyla Salter
  • Jahniyah Samuel
  • Lillianne Shannon
  • Emma Shelley
  • Mercedes Thacker
  • Hanna Turk
  • Jose Udave
  • Ashleigh Voll
  • Ryley Walker
  • Joshua Weiskircher
  • Brenden Westphall
  • Michael Westphall
  • Tristan Wurzer

