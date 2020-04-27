Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines
Wilton Public School
2020 Salute to Seniors
Posted:
Apr 27, 2020 / 06:05 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 27, 2020 / 06:05 PM CDT
Samantha Gorden
Katie Harris
Alexis Henri
Nicole Horne
Kendra Landsiedel – Valedictorian
Phyllis McFarlen
Logan Quinn
Madison Schuler
Courtney Seelye
Landre Sondrol
Sara
