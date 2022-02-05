(NEXSTAR) — Without a doubt, the Great Wall of China is one of the more spectacular sights in the world and will be seen throughout coverage of the 2022 Olympics.

China’s Great Wall, began in the 3rd century B.C., runs 1,500 miles along the edge of the Mongolian plateau. Its width ranges from 12 to 40 feet, and its height from 20 to 50 feet. The wall was built across different dynasties in order to protect territorial borders from invaders.

“Different pieces in different sections of the wall are open for exploring and you get different views and different perspectives,” said James Heimowitz, President of the NY China Institute. “No matter the piece that you are at and no matter how it’s been reconstructed, you still get to feel the history and the sense of the place.”

One of the best-protected sections of the Great Wall is Mutianyu. It’s considered one of the best places to see the structure. Over the years, it’s been fully restored with great walking conditions.

Before the pandemic, some 10 million people visited the wall annually.

Thinking about walking the entire length of the Great Wall of China? Mark your calendars. To make it from one end to the other would take about a year-and-a-half.