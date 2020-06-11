Wynonna appearance at Belle Mehus canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

A performance by Wynonna Judd and The Big Noise, originally scheduled for July 8 at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in Bismarck, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Credit card sales purchased through all Etix sales channels (Etix.com, Etix Phone Centers, Box Office, and Outlets) will be refunded to the original credit card within 30 business days.

Tickets do not need to be returned to receive a refund.

For additional information, contact Etix at 800-514-3849 or the Bismarck Event Center at (701) 355-1370.