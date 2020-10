Former University of Mary baseball player Matt Espinosa has spent the last decade serving others as a healthcare professional, but this year has been much different due to COVID-19. During a time when Espinosa says his job has been its hardest, he was rewarded with a token of gratitude by his company, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Our high up medical directors got together and said these are the names that we want to go to represent our company, which was quite an honor to say we got to represent Intermountain Healthcare at this event," Espinosa said