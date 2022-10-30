On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble dive deep into the three-class basketball proposal, which will be subject to approval by the NDHSAA in the coming days.

An Overview:

Phil & Luke break down the key points made in the proposal, as well as what the new classes will look like.

Why Now for Three Classes?

Athletic Directors Ryan Larson (Kidder County) and Tanner Purintun (St. Mary’s) address why now is the time for three classes and how it affects big schools and small schools.

The Numbers Game:

With participation numbers on the decline, the guys address whether this will bring back athletes to the sport, and what perspective private schools have on the issue.

Postseason Outlook:

The panel talks about what a three-class postseason would look like and how that may operate around the state.