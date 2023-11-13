On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Ryan Blank recap an exciting Dakota Bowl XXXI.

Class AAA

The Class AAA Championship came down to an epic comeback by the Minot Magicians, defeating Fargo Shanley on a last-second field goal to win 38-35.

Class AA

In the Class AA Championship, Fargo North proved their dominance all year, riding a big lead in the first half to defeat Grand Forks Central 31-6.

Class A

The Class A Championship saw the Kindred Vikings put on a show against Dickinson Trinity, winning 36-7 for their second title in three years.

Class 9-Man

The 9-Man Championship game came down to the final play, as North Prairie got the needed stop to defeat South Border 16-8.