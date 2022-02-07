The Winter Olympics are here, and a sport that might be underrated continues to rise in popularity in North Dakota. Luke Gamble spoke to a few local curlers who say there’s more to the sport than meets the eye.

“It’s something that practically anybody can do,” says 20-year curling vet Tony Goldade. “You don’t need to be a big macho. We have little girls that play, we have old guys like me that play. Anybody can do it.”

7 years old… all the way to 80 plus years old… a demographic almost unparalleled in the world of sports… but curlers say it’s the camaraderie that sets them apart

“They call it the spirit of curling,” says Capital Curling Club President Ben Sand. “And it’s a certain amount of etiquette and respect for one another that’s expected and that in this club is expected, and you get from everyone.”

There’s a bond on the ice that’s unlike any other. Part of it is the unique way most of these curlers got their start.

“My brother invited me to curl with him in league,” says 12-year curling vet Larissa Unruh. “Brought me down the day before league started. One of the older members was here and he taught me how to curl.”

“I knew my cousin played,” says Sand. “So I came and watched him play a game against a team against some competitive curlers — state champions, played at nationals — and they were a player short. I had two days of experiences, and they were kind enough to ask me to play with them, and I’ve been playing with them ever since.”

While the friendships formed on the ice attracted them to the game, they say it’s the challenge that keeps them coming back.

“It’s kind of like golf in the sense that it’s a lot of muscle memory, but also a cerebral game as well,” says Sand.

“The amount of planning and thinking ahead for the next shot,” says Goldade. “Where you want to put your shot so that the next shot is even better.”

The game is only made easier when you have some of the best facilities in the region, kept up by some of the best in the business, like at the Capital Curling Club in Bismarck.

“The facilities are wonderful and it draws in locals,” says Sand. “But what ends up making the difference is the dedication that the locals have.”

A dedication to volunteering for a sport that’s claimed a small space in Bismarck for the last 40 years, from maintaining ice to running local and national tournaments, no one gets paid to keep this tradition alive in the Capital City.

“Everybody pitches in to make this club what it is,” says Unruh. “All of our ice guys volunteer to come in day after day to make sure our ice is fantastic.”

That consistency is helping the sport grow one shot at a time.

“Just come out and give it a try,” says Unruh. “It’s harder than it looks, but it’s not as difficult as I make it sound. It’s just a fun experience that you can do with a group of friends, your family if you want to, and it’s something the entire family can do.”

The Capital Curling Club is set to host the high school state championships during the first week of March.