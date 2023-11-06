BISMARCK, N.D. — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti caught up with the Bismarck High Girls Cross Country team after winning the Class A girls state championship.
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs featuring Bismarck High Girls Cross Country
by: Ryan Blank
