On this edition of Chatting with the Champs, Brynn Hanson and Jaylin Fulin-Ross discuss their first place finishes at state with Jordan Rodriguez.
June 06 2023 02:30 pm
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
On this edition of Chatting with the Champs, Brynn Hanson and Jaylin Fulin-Ross discuss their first place finishes at state with Jordan Rodriguez.
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now