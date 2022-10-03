On this week’s edition, Adeena Balthazor talks with the co-owners of the wrestling company ahead of this week’s event in Minot.
Check out their Facebook page for more info on the event: https://fb.me/e/1Uy80rFU9
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
On this week’s edition, Adeena Balthazor talks with the co-owners of the wrestling company ahead of this week’s event in Minot.
Check out their Facebook page for more info on the event: https://fb.me/e/1Uy80rFU9
Sports Director
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter