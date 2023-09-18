BISMARCK, N.D. — On this week’s After the Whistle, KX Sport Director Phil Benotti sits down with Danny Kittner, who recently returned from Finland after playing for the Helsinki Roosters of the Maple League.
After the Whistle: Danny Kittner’s journey in Finland
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
Meet the KX Sports Team
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
KX News Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now