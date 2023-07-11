On this week’s edition, the Gatorade North Dakota Baseball Player of the Year from Minot and future Creighton Pitcher Eli Nissen isn’t shying away from being the youngest player on his summer team.
After the Whistle: Eli Nissen using summer with Badlands Big Sticks to prepare for Division One Baseball
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
Meet the KX Sports Team
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
KX News Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now