After the Whistle: Heart River wins second state title in four seasons

This week we wrapped up our first fall sport with the Class B girls golf tournament taking place in Carrington. At the top it was Heart River making a little history with another state title.

The Cougars were the first place team with a score of 665. That’s title number two for the Cougars in the last four seasons.

“We were pretty confident,” senior Grace Nantt said. “You’ve got to have the attitude if you want to win, and we had the attitude. If we would have gotten anything other than first we would have been pretty disappointed.”

The Cougars finished as runner ups during the spring season, and have finished no worse than fourth as a team in the last six years, but this time was different with seven straight months spent on the course.

“It was a lot better because we started with golf, and then we were able to practice all summer and get into the swing, and then it was good to just go right into it again,” senior Madisen Jarrett said.

The Cougars’ say moving the golf season from the spring to the fall helped them stay ready for the title run.

“Usually we start off kind of slow the first day of state, and this year we kind of took off running. I’m so proud of them because we were ready to play golf when we got here this time. We were ready.”

A 22 stroke lead after day one showed just how ready the Cougars were.

“The girls worked really hard this year,” head coach Kirby Robb said. “We went undefeated for the first time ever. Our two seniors played really well, and their leadership helped carry us through.”

Those two seniors led the way. Madisen Jarrett was the top finisher in sixth place. Right behind her was Grace Nantt tied for ninth. Both golfers finished their careers with all-state honors and their second state title.

“We were in eighth grade when we won state last, and I feel like we’ve just gotten better and better,” Nantt said.

But they didn’t do it alone. Part of the Cougars’ prowess is the depth of their team. All five golfers finished in the top 30, and five different girls won tournaments this season.

“All of them contribute,” Jarrett explained. “Like if one of our top four players isn’t playing their best, then we have our five or six golfer to contribute. Everyone did really great this time.”

The Cougars don’t plan on this time being the final time their name is called.

“We’re very proud of our program and another state title brings interest to the program back home again,” Robb said. “People want to say, ‘Hey I want to be a part of that.'”