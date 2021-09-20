After the Whistle: Minot Diver Bella Price breaks school record from 1983

Thursday, Sept. 2 was just like any normal meet for the Majettes swim and diving team.

It marked the home opener for the season, but for Bella Price, it also marked the day she’d make history.

Price and her coach said it wasn’t until the meet ended that they realized what happened.

“At this meet, we didn’t what our overall score was, we saw what points we were getting but not our total score being added up,” Price said. “So I didn’t really know, I knew I was diving pretty well all my dives felt really good but I did not know.”

“I was almost a little embarrassed cause it’s been there for so long I didn’t even really look at the total, Barb McPeak, Diving Coach, said. “And she came up to me and asked me can you break a school record at any meet and I was like yeah it doesn’t have to be at the state meet then she was like okay I think I broke it and so we came up and looked at her sheet and we were just pretty excited about it.”

The previous record of 440.25 was held by Jennifer Hunkele in 1983. Bella’s score was 444.40.

Price said entering the record books was always a silent goal for herself.

“I didn’t really tell anybody how breaking the record was my goal but I had just kind of noticed it cause my friend who’s a swimmer on the boy’s team had broken some records and I saw his name on there and I looked at our record and thought I’m close to that so I just had it in the back of my head for the whole season,” Price said.

Price has always been athletic. She did gymnastics up until her sophomore year then decided it was time for a change.

“A lot of my friends from gymnastics who were older than me did the same thing, like stopped gymnastics and transitioned into diving and so I wanted to try it. And that was pretty much it just friends doing it and how they liked it,” Price said.

Diving Coach Barb McPeak described Price as a natural diver.

“She is beautiful in the air. Her gymnastics background helped her tremendously,” McPeak said. “She came in with a really open mind and just trusted what I was going to tell her to do and she’s just continued to excel and get better every practice.”

And Price gives her coach all of the credit for helping her achieve her dream.

“It’s been really good. She knows everything you could imagine, Price said. “She just helps us feel comfortable with doing a lot of things, she is always there she calls us when we need. She just makes us feel comfortable with wanting to do harder dives.”

McPeak said she has been fortunate enough to see the record be broken both times.

“It’s actually kind of cool because the girl that had the record before I was actually a diving official when she broke the record so I really felt like she deserved to break that record and felt like it was a well-deserved thing,” McPeak said.

Price said the best thing about this accomplishment is that she got to do it in her home pool in front of her friends and family.

“It was really special my parents and grandma was there and it was really nice for my grandma to be there cause we spend a lot of time with her but not as much as I would like and so having her there was really nice,” Price said. “And she was going crazy and she was like tearing up and she was having a blast just like me.”

Price says having her name on the high school wall is the best way to end her high school career.

And you can catch Price and the rest of the diving and swim team back in the pool on Sept. 25 at home when they host the Minot Invite.