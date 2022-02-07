“We have lofty goals but everyone seems to believe and we are getting after it,” Nat Wagner, Head Coach, said.

The Beavers are entering their third season under head Coach Nat Wagner. With a great off-season under their belts. Wagner said entering, February he was excited to see what his team brings to the field.

“The kids are really buying in and working hard to get better every day,” Wagner said. “I’m absolutely thrilled our just culture and what it looks like day in and day out so I could not be happier with attitude and effort and really how they are working together in practice.”

Seniors Trinity Valentine and Jamie Odlum were picked as players to watch in 2022 and here’s why. Valentine led the Beavers pitching staff pitching 135 2/3 innings in her first season with the team. This season she hopes to continue that trend but with a few tweaks.

“I think this year just staying more focused, more calm cause a lot of last year, I got a little too frustrated and I feel like this year is just staying calm is the most important thing,” Valentine said.

As for Odlum she led the team with 55 hits and finished third in the NSIC with a batting average of .423. But she said it’s about more than batting average.

“I kind of try to be a hard out and do my job in what spot I’m hitting in in the lineup,” Odlum said. “Help score runners do what I can in that aspect, so just keep hitting the ball hard and that’s my goal this year.”

Wagner said he is excited to see how those two players grow in their last year with the team.

“Trinity is just your constant power pitcher she throws hard straight at you. I see a more relaxed, more focused more confident Trinity this year,” Wagner said. “Obviously Jamie, she’s incredibly consistent and really just hits for average hits for power, runs well just everything you want from a hitter that kid just embodies it.”

The team also led the NSIC with stolen bases with 71 in 16 games. Wagner said that’s what he wants his team to be known for.

“But that is really our identity and what I like about that is the way it transfers to even our athletes that aren’t absolute speed burners they’re aggressive on the bases,” Wagner said. “We’re looking at just gaining every little inch we can and I think that’s doing the little things right and hopefully we get that effect and it pays off down the road.”

Both players and coaches said this year feels different from years past.

“And we’re just pushing each other just one step forward each practice and each game so I think we are learning lots I’m learning lots from each and every girl no matter their age so it’s super cool to see that,” Odlum said.

“I think the kids feel like we are building something special, I think we’ve felt that kind of way the last couple of years we’re heading this direction and this year feels different we feel like we’re on the verge of something pretty cool,” Wagner said.

The squad this year has over 20 players on it. Wagner said this makes room for teammates to boost morale for others.

“It just feeds into what the kids have talked about everyone really pulling for one another and just that cohesion that we’ve got right now,” Wagner said. “And that’s what we are really seeing from the Freshman I think we have a lot of trust in one another and I feel like we could flip almost anyone in there and feel like they are going to get the job done.”

Wagner added he thinks their strength of schedule early on will help determine where they stand for the rest of the year.

“You want to be the best you have to beat the best,” Wagner said. “We play some of the top teams in the country in our conference so I think preparing for that I’m really happy with our schedule I know we’re going to see a number of ranked teams, teams that are perennial regional super regional and world series types of programs and honestly I can’t wait to go up against them cause that’s the measuring stick we will know when we play those teams whether in Arizona or Florida and in conference we’ll know where we stand and we have very high aspirations, we don’t want to be a .500 team we want to be a great team.”