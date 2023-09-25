On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Jordan Rodriguez explains how the Beavers are preparing to make another run at nationals after coming up just short in the ACHA national title last season
After the Whistle: Minot State Women’s Hockey ready to find redemption in new season
by: Tristan Thomas
