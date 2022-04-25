On this week’s After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble breakdown some of the top NFL Draft Prospects from North Dakota, including one on one interviews and analysis.

An Overall Preview of Every North Dakota NFL Draft Prospect

Phil sits down with UMary WR Luke Little to talk about his emergence as one of the top statistical college receivers in the nation

NDSU offensive lineman Cordell Volson chats with Luke about how it feels to go from playing nine-man football to being a four-time national champion

NDSU defensive lineman Brayden Thomas speaks with Phil about his long journey in college and how his final year with the Bison helped him emerge as one of the best pass rushers in the FCS

CBS Sports Draft Analyst Emory Hunt breaks down the top North Dakota Prospects