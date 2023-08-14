BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Tristan Thomas previewed some of the top teams in 11A this season on the gridiron.

Part One:

The Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison Aggies look like a tough team to beat in 2023, with a lot of veterans from their championship team a year ago.

Part Two:

Elsewhere in the state, Region 4 will once again be a dog fight — with top teams like Beulah, Shiloh Christian, and Dickinson Trinity looking to go far this season.

Predictions:

Finally, Phil and Tristan make their predictions of who will play in the Dakota Bowl, as well as list their top five teams in 11A.