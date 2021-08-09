After the Whistle: Previewing the 11B Football Season

On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble break down the newly formed 11B football regions.
They also looked at the top contenders in the division and showcased some of the biggest games upcoming in the 2021 season.
by: Phil BenottiPosted: / Updated:
On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble break down the newly formed 11B football regions.
They also looked at the top contenders in the division and showcased some of the biggest games upcoming in the 2021 season.