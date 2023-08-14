BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Tristan Thomas take a look at the 9-Man Football Season, and preview the top teams around the state.

Part One:

New Salem-Almont looks poised to repeat their championship season, despite losing some veterans.

Part Two:

Up north in Region 3, it will be a fun battle to watch for first between teams like Divide County and Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn.

Predictions:

Finally, Phil and Tristan make their picks for who will hoist the trophy at the end of the year, as well as list their top five teams from around the state.