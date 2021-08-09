After the Whistle: Previewing the 9B Football Season

After The Whistle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble break down the newly formed 9B football regions.

They also look into the potential top teams from this division, as well as the most anticipated games on the 2021 schedule.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories