BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, the KX Sports team previewed the contenders for the upcoming season on the gridiron at 11A and 9B.

11A Preview:

The team takes a look at one of the small regions in all of North Dakota football, the Class 11A west, which just has four teams in 2022.

9B Preview: (Region 5 & 6)

Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble previews Region 5 & 6 in 9B this upcoming season, including sound from coaches and players ahead of kick-off this Friday.

9B Preview: (Region 7 & 8)

Tristan Thomas and Adeena Balthazor previews Region 7 & 8 this upcoming season, and how the reshuffled regions will affect who comes out on top.

Talking Points:

Phil and Luke go over some of the big talking points heading into the 11A and 9B seasons, including how a new team like West Fargo Horace will affect how teams prepare for them.

Predictions:

Phil, Luke, and Adeena make their predictions as to who will make the Dakota Bowl this year.