BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, the KX Sports team previewed the contenders for the upcoming season on the gridiron at 11AA and 11B.

11AA Preview:

Phil and Luke start off by looking at the Bismarck Schools that will play at 11AA, including St. Mary’s who moved up a division.

Phil and Luke break down the chances for the Mandan Braves, who return a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.

Tristan and Adeena chime in with a preview of the two north teams in 11AA, the Minot Magicians and the Williston Coyotes.

11B Preview: (Region 2 & 3)

Tristan and Adeena take a look at the top teams playing in Region 2 & 3 in 11B, including a few newcomers to the 11-man game.

11B Preview: (Region 4)

Phil and Luke talk to a few of the teams that will contend in a competitive Region 4, including some with hopes of getting back to the Dakota Bowl after a few years away.

Predictions:

The members of the KX Sports team calls their shots, making official Dakota Bowl predictions for the 11AA and 11B football season.