BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Tristan Thomas preview the Class AA season.

The Jamestown Blue Jays enter the year as the favorites to win a third straight title, but other west teams have hopes of making big strides in 2023.

Polls & Predictions:

Phil and Tristan give their rankings of the top five teams in Class AA, as well as who they see playing in Fargo at the end of the year.