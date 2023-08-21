BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Tristan Thomas preview the Class AAA season.

Century & Mandan:

The Century Patriots are coming off of an unlikely Dakota Bowl appearance last year, while the Mandan Braves finished a game short.

Minot & Legacy:

Two teams with hopes of going deeper in the playoffs are Legacy and Minot; the Magi are coming off of a WDA regular season title in 2022.

Bismarck, St. Mary’s & Williston:

Teams with hopes of returning to the playoffs are dealing with a lot of turnover, including St. Mary’s and Williston, who both have first-year head coaches.

Polls & Predictions:

Phil and Tristan give their rankings of the top five teams in Class AAA, as well as who they see playing in Fargo at the end of the year.