On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti talked with a pair of local curlers who will be heading to Korea to represent the United States at the junior level.
After the Whistle: Teammates at the Bismarck Curling Club will represent the USA in early 2024
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
Meet the KX Sports Team
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
KX News Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now