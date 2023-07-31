Pedigree and sports are a tale as old as time, but in Bismarck, it’s the Martin Brothers who have captured something no trio of siblings has done at the Dacotah Speedway.

Somewhere in southeast Bismarck, you’ll find Redline Motorsports, a place of familial ties and a passion for the dirt track, a group of brothers known as the Martins, whose love of NX Legends racing starts with the older sibling Casey.

“Racing has always interested me as a kid,” says Casey Martin. “Dad would take us to the race track at the Dacotah Speedway and kind of watch the car stuff. I always liked that Monte Carlo body style so I was dead set, I got to race the street stock. And then Ivan Sayler showed up one race with these damn legend cars and it was like, nope, changed my mind, got to be one of those.”

For three years, Casey competed all over, and then one night, Preston and Dauntae Martin decided to dive right into the racing world.

“So when Casey let me drive his car for the first time at a test and tune, I bought one that very next season because I was like, I got to have this,” says Preston Martin. “That was too much fun.”

“Preston raced in thunder fours a half year before me,” says Dauntae Martin. “And I was kind of his main pit crew. I was bouncing between him and Casey, and I just enjoyed the atmosphere, the race track and once I got into the car, it was like my second home.”

The garage was suddenly full of collaboration and friendly competition, a trio of brothers with the hopes of finishing on top.

“They were pretty young, and they were still in high school and stuff,” says Casey. “I don’t know how much time they had to dedicate. They had to study, sports and race cars. Sports went to the wayside real quick and it was just studies and race cars.”

Five years later, the goal of finishing one two three at a race was something these three dreamed of, something they believe was never achieved before at the Dacotah Speedway.

“We’ve had a couple of close opportunities,” says Dauntae. “And actually, the opener of this season was really close. I missed out on third by something like a couple hundredths of a second.”

That result sparked a belief that they could do it this year, and on a Friday in late July, well, we’ll just let them tell the story.

“There’s a lot of thoughts that go through your mind,” says Casey. “And early on in the race, my car wasn’t there. It wasn’t doing what I wanted it to do.”

“It was a slow start for me and Casey,” says Dauntae. “We started way mid back of the pack. Preston got out front quick and me and Casey were playing catchup pretty much the whole time.”

“Up until the last restart, I had no clue they were there,” says Preston. “Just because I don’t really pay much attention to the lapboard. I try to focus on where I’m going and so, at the end of the race, I saw someone peeking on the outside, I had no clue it was Casey.”

“With six to go, we ran Preston down, because we were a little ways back but we could catch him,” says Casey. “And I knew, if me and Dauntae hit our marks right, I knew we could run Preston down and the track held together at the end.”

“I goofed up on the last lap a little,” says Dauntae. “There was a little separation, so it was just him and Preston, fighting at the line, and I think it was something like a thousandth of a second, a pretty close race so.”

“So when Casey pulled up to my outside and Dauntae pulled up underneath me, Dauntae showed me the one, two, three, and I looked up at the lap board and saw the 77, 66, 99, I was like, no freaking way,” says Preston.

Preston in first, Casey in second, Dauntae in third, the top three finish never before done, bragging rights one of the many prizes to come along that night.

“I did tease Casey a little bit the hardest because he had me,” says Preston. “That was his race. I did tell him that afterward, like, buddy, you know you had that race, you won. And he was like, yeah, just one corner, just needed one corner.”

With plenty of season left, the turnaround from a memorable moment is quick, but what won’t go away, is the memories shared on that fateful night.

“For me, being able to race is just the best part period,” says Preston. “But to be able to take home the 1, 2, 3, for me, I never thought that was going to be a thing. For me being able to be up there and win a race, I always thought it would be a once-type deal. But to be able to compete like that, the biggest thing it to always be proving. Always be proving and you’ll be surprised at what you accomplish.”