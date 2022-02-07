A few months ago, we told you about the rise in popularity of trap shooting.

South Prairie’s shooters have found success at the line including one of the original members Tate Novodvorsky.

He originally joined to have fun but has since found himself chasing local, state, national and even international titles.

“It’s like shooting a free throw on a moving hoop. You can stand in the same spot all day, but everything else is moving,” said Novodvorsky. “The superintendent came up to me and said that we were going to go shoot shotguns and compete. It sounded a lot better to me than running track.”

Novodvorsky has been a trap shooter for the last six years.

He was one of the original 18 shooters for South Prairie’s team.

“I started with a .870 just my regular hunting gun. Then, over the years, I learned that there is steps you can take in getting a better shotgun to improve your skill, but it’s really not going to help you unless you have the base skill set to move,” said Novodvorsky.

From placing sixth at nationals in 2019 to winning the state championship last year.

He says it’s taken a lot of trial and error to get here.

“I learned by aiming a little bit and then I found out that that doesn’t really work on that fast of moving targets. You really gotta just shoot and learn where your gun hits. If you just trust yourself, after a while, it just goes to that spot. There’s times you won’t even know you pulled the trigger,” said Novodvorsky.

“To shoot 99/100 in rainy, wet conditions, you know, I’ll go duck hunting with that kid any day because I know he’s going to shoot pretty good in the bad weather!” said Wayne Stanley, trap coach, South Prairie.

“One bird at a time and I really just don’t want to miss the next one. So, subconsciously, I work harder to make sure all my form is perfect and that I’m really locked on that next one,” said Novodvorsky.

Tate says he tries to shoot at least two times a week. Firing around 250 rounds every time.

“I’ve talked to people that think that for themselves an 80 is good. Well, for me, personally, I aim for perfect and beyond perfect. That’s really helped me push to get further in this game,” said Novodvorsky.

In 2021, he found himself competing at the international level at the Grand American World Trapshoot in Sparta, Illinois.

“I kept watching the scores and texting back-and-forth, ‘How’d shooting go today?’ ‘Well, all right.’ That meant he shot OK, which meant he shot above-average, which meant he probably placed that day and that’s just how Tate is. He’s a very humble kid,” Stanley said.

The speed the clay leaves the box in an international competition is a lot faster than it is at nationals.

67 mph versus 42 mph for singles.

“It was a 50 bird shoot and I ended up running a 45/50.” What was that feeling like? “It was…it was fun. It’s something that I really hadn’t practiced much before because when you shoot international, it’s a higher speed target and then it changes up, down and left to right all over. Basically, a clay can go wherever within a box, whereas American trap, it’s just on a flat horizon and it can go just left or right on that line.” So, you had never practiced for that before? “No.” So, you were going in blind, basically? “Pretty much!” And you got 45/50? “Yeah!” said Novodvorsky.

Beyond all of his success, Tate wants to help the next generation of shooters.

“Any time he’s back in town it’s like, ‘We need you at the club! We need you helping our young kids.’ That’s the big thing that he took on and accepted. He took more of a leadership role helping train some of the younger kids,” Stanley said.

Tate now shoots collegiately for the University of Wyoming. He’s currently shooting first on the team heading into nationals this spring.

“It’s just such a neat thing to see him thrive and flourish like that. He’s helped every kid along the way that’s got to shoot with him. It’s not a competition when you’re standing at the line with him. He’s there to help make everyone around him better because the success of the team comes from everybody winning not just one kid,” Stanley said.

Novodvorsky says his goal is to compete internationally again.

And it runs in the family; his is younger sister, Miranda, is also a successful trap shooter for South Prairie.