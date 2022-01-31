For the last three years, the Williston Wonderettes have been leading the way for the dance community. Their hip hop routine has stood above the rest, and the proof comes with first place finishes.

“A lot of anxiety that goes through us it’s not just necessarily nerves but oh what if I don’t put my best out there like I have one shot to do this and I need to stay focused and really give it my all,” Brooke Hawkins, Senior Captain, said. “And just like your main focus throughout the entire process.”

“Definitely really stressful especially trying so hard to keep that focus and not let the nerves get to you and just like try to be focused so we can give our all out on that floor and try to get that state title,” Lainey Barker, Junior Co-Captain, said.

With just one change to perfectly hit their routine the pressure was on.

“It was very nerve-racking to wait and find out if that was enough but when you know it’s out of your hands at that point there is nothing more to do but just sit and hold each others hands and pray,” Tia Hennix, Head Coach, said.

“It’s kind of like and Oh my gosh did I give my all, did I mess up cause I feel like when you’re out there you just kind of blank and then you get off the floor and you’re like wait did I even just dance so your like did I mess up on that part that I’ve been trying to work on for forever, like did I hit this the best I could and give my all out there,” Barker said

The dance team was formed almost 10 years ago. Hennix said starting new can be tough but they’ve worked their way up to the top. She credits their success to not only the hard work of the dancers but also thanks to their choreographer who pushes them every year.

“I think that it’s maybe the choreography we do have a lot of tricks and stunts and we always try to bring something that’s a little bit more difficult there but a lot of teams have tricks and stunts as well so we try to bring in all that really difficult intricate choreography that maybe other teams don’t have and I feel that just takes our routines up just that little bit to be able to take the win,” Hennix said

After the recent success of the program, the team said they have felt the pressure to be perfect every time they hit the floor but try to focus on themselves and not what people are saying.

“We have to stay focused at practice and try to nail it here so that when it comes time for competitions we feel more confident about going into that performance and there’s not that what if we don’t hit this or if we don’t nail that because we’ve worked it so many times that we don’t know how to do it any other way,” Hennix said.

Despite facing some challenges and winning first place it’s the team that makes it so special.

“And then coming into this season we had probably our biggest team that we’ve had but then throughout the season you know we lost members, we had to regroup reset things up and then we have six seniors on the team so it was really important for them to leave on that high note,” Hennix said.

For the seniors on the team they say seeing how the program has grown and going out on top was the best way to end their high school dance careers.

“I think it’s really cool cause especially I’ve been on the varsity team for five years so I know kind of how we started and I’ve seen a big growth compared to some that may have just started,” Emily Ehlert, Senior Captain, said.

“Since we’ve known each other for so long it’s just been an out of body experience and to be able to do it with people that you are close to it’s fun and awesome,” Emma Richardson, Senior Dancer, said.

As for Coach Hennix, she beams with pride and is sure to let the team know.

“They know I was an emotional wreck I was crying so I wear my heart on my sleeve and I can’t hold back my feelings from anything so I was crying during their performance, I was crying and hugging them afterwards and I think we all felt pretty good about things but they know how proud I am of them and I tell them that pretty often,” Hennix said.

The Wonderettes are now preparing of the national tournament in Orlando, Florida. They will represent North Dakota in just a few weeks on February 18-20.