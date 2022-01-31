Bismarck High’s Payton Gerving has been awarded the KX Friday Night Frenzy Athlete of the Week.

The senior had a standout performance Saturday with a school-record 11 three pointers against Watford City.

On a weekend where a ton of records fell in basketball, Gerving stands out from the rest, including the fact that she scored zero points in the game before.

“One time he told me how many more that I needed,” says Gerving. “Just while I was on the court, I could hear everyone saying ‘keep giving it to PG’ so that was fun. Everyone was super engaged and cheering me on so that was fun.”

“So got out there and every single one of them looked like they were going in,” says head coach Bill Shetler. “And I was just so happy with how she responded to one of the more lackluster performances in her standards, and to jump back in the next game and hit 11 was pretty special.”

If you have a nominee, be sure to get those submissions into our email NDfirst@kxnet.com, and tune in to the Friday Night Frenzy at the end of the week to see some of those stand out performances.