Some injuries are easy to diagnose, however, for Century swimming Beau Zander, it’s a tougher journey back to the pool that has him grateful for a chance to compete again in his senior season.

For Beau Zander, you couldn’t ask for a better start to a swimming career. A state champ as a sophomore in the 100 butterfly, and on top of the world, but then a bout of COVID changed everything his junior year.

“The COVID wasn’t too bad, but as soon as I hopped back into the water, I knew something was wrong,” says senior Beau Zander. “My heart was fluttering and I could feel my heart beating throughout my body whenever I tried to go hard.”

Zander was diagnosed with long-COVID, dealing with rhythm issues in his heart, leading to surgery in August of 2022. Beau stood on the sidelines his entire junior season, his coach and father Troy Zander there by his side through it all.

“You’re playing the coach and the father and coach is trying to push, father is concerned,” says Troy Zander. “At that time, we didn’t really know much about long-COVID.”

Gearing up for this season, Beau and Troy had to take it in small steps, with Beau stepping into a reserved role to limit the stress on his heart, limiting practice time, and swimming in short events.

“Even seeing my teammates, just trying to push them even though I’m not in the water,” says Beau. “But trying to push myself mentally, just try to push myself to be there for the team. Try to push myself to be in the water when I can.”

“He just worked a lot on drill work, shortened up his practices,” says Troy. “His teammates, his coaches, all the swimming community and friends were just a blessing and supporting him.”

After a long layoff, Zander is putting in state champion-level results, winning his most recent 50 freestyle heat over a top team in the west, Minot.

“I was really nervous at the beginning of this season because the first race I had, it was the first time racing in almost a year,” says Beau. “So I was super nervous for it. But I ended up getting a pretty good time, almost one of my best times.”

With just a few races left in the season, Zander is just happy to be back in the pool. His father is just happy to see how far he’s come, knowing this is the last year he will coach his son.

“Just really proud and really thankful that he can do that,” says Troy. “From a coach, parent standpoint, you wish the best for him and it’s nice to see.”