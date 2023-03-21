(Our Auto Expert) – Dodge signals the end of an era. After this year, V8 engines will no longer be produced as the automotive industry continues switching to electrification. And they are going out with a bang.

The Dodge Demon 170 is a beast straight from hell. Known simply as The Demon 170, this monster can reach 60 miles an hour in 1.66 seconds and has the highest g-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 Gs. Thanks to an overwhelming 1,025 horsepower. No, that isn’t a typo.

What also helps catapult it is a brisk 945 pound-feet of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. You need a few specialty items to ensure you obtain these over-the-top numbers.

You will need E85 gasoline and, as a result. Dodge says you can get a quarter mile time of 8.91 seconds at 151 mph on a prepared surface. However, even when burning 91 octane, the new engine makes 900 horsepower and 810 pound-feet of torque.

Depending on the situation, you might need to adjust what fuel you run.

The new Demon engine also sucks air through a more significant 105 mm throttle body. At up to 164 gallons per hour, the new injectors can flow more fuel than a typical showerhead can dispense water.

The last time we saw the Demon was in 2018. It was made especially for drag racing. However, the NHRA banned it. It was limited to only 3300 units and could be driven on the street. It burned 100-octane fuel and could hit wheelies. The quarter-mile time of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph was the reason for the ultimate NHRA ban.

Other variants have come and gone, like the Hellcat red eye in 2019. And in 2020, the 807 hp Hellcat super stock. But nothing quite like this. This year sent mixed emotions to Dodge enthusiasts, as it’s the last year for the V8, But also the year of the new 1,025 Demon 170.

Dodge launched its seven-part “last call” series of special editions last August. The Demon 170 is the last of the seven to be revealed. And it objectively is the most out there and powerful version.

Dodge wrote the blueprint for what a muscle car should be. The Demon 170 will cost $100,361 when production starts this July, but only 2,500 to 3,000 U.S. vehicles are planned through December 31. After that, V-8 Hellcats will no longer be produced.

