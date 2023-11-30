The 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban remain Chevy’s largest SUVs, and changes for the new model year are evolutionary rather than radical. Redesigned for 2021, the updated Chevy Tahoe and larger Chevy Suburban sport refreshed styling, a new instrument panel, new digital features, and tweaks to the powertrains, features, and options keep the three-row family haulers up to date while giving their loyal buyers new reasons to trade in an older model.

The Tahoe and Suburban siblings are hugely important vehicles for Chevrolet. More than 150,000 were sold last year, two Tahoes for each Suburban, and they remain highly profitable. For more adventurous buyers, there will likely be all-electric versions of the two models sometime later in the decade, following the path of the electric Cadillac Escalade IQ revealed in August.

Until then, Chevy has improved on what its buyers know and love about the big SUVs. The new models will arrive at dealerships late in 2024.

2025 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban design

On the outside, the familiar profiles of the Tahoe and Suburban haven’t changed. The front ends have a slightly more beveled leading edge, and more pronounced front lighting and grille patterns. Chevy also distinguishes its standard models from the off-road-inflected Z71—with skid plates and a sharper approach angle for greater clearance—and the luxury High Country, which gets a distinct chrome and black front-end design. The top Premier and High Country models echo some of the company’s EVs in illuminating front and rear lights with an animated pattern as the owner approaches and departs.

For the first time, the top High Country and RST trims offer 24-inch wheels and tires, a size inconceivable only a few years ago. The current range of 18-, 20-, and 22-inch designs remain on the spec sheet as well.

Inside, the 2025 trucks receive a lower instrument panel and larger displays. Behind the wheel, drivers view a fully digital 11.0-inch instrument cluster, while the center touchscreen is 17.7 inches diagonally and slightly angled toward the driver. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will remain a standard feature. The center console is redesigned and the wireless smartphone charging pad is repositioned to be more convenient for the driver and passenger. For the first time on a Tahoe or Suburban, buyers can specify real wood on the top High Country model, which pairs it with colors and perforated leather seats available only on that version.

2025 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe engine choices

For 2025, the biggest mechanical update is a more powerful optional 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel engine. The diesel’s power rises to 305 hp from the previous year’s 277 hp, with torque now quoted at 495 lb-ft against the current 460 lb-ft. Chevy notes, however, that the updated Duramax diesel will be available “later in production,” presumably meaning sometime in 2025.

Both existing gasoline engines remain, with the standard 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8 the biggest seller and a beefier 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 optional, both fitted with stop-start. All engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with rear-wheel drive standard and four-wheel drive optional.

By switching in 2021 from a live axle to an independent rear suspension for the Tahoe and Suburban, Chevy notably increased the ride comfort and even roadholding of these large, 5,500- to 6,050-pound trucks. For the 2025 update, Chevy has further evolved its suspension and steering settings to provide what it terms a more “confident drive experience” and “more refined ride and handling dynamics” through whatever conditions a driver may encounter. Both adaptive air suspension and magnetic ride control remain as options.

Towing is one of the main uses cited by owners of both models, and maximum trailering ratings range from 7,800 pounds (for a 4WD Suburban with the 3.0-liter diesel) to 8,400 pounds (in a 2WD Tahoe with the standard 5.3-liter V-8). Its Max Trailering package adds not just a hitch, a larger radiator, and a more powerful engine cooling fan, but a package of digital hitching and towing assistance features.

New for 2025 are a trailer-tire health warning, forward-path guidelines on the surround-view camera system, a boat-ramp assist checklist, and special trailer navigation and routing via Google Maps based on the trailer size. Chevy has also added an app that provides the vehicle’s load rating.

New apps for the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban

Among the most notable updates for the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban are what Chevy calls Connected Cameras, which let owners call up a complete 360-degree view of the vehicle from remote locations via the myChevrolet app on Android and Apple mobile phones. The company’s optional Super Cruise provides hands-free active cruise control and automated steering on more than 400,000 miles of U.S. roads. Super Cruise will be available on 2025 models “after initial launch,” according to Chevy.

For the first time, interior cameras add motion detection, alerting the driver if there’s movement inside the camera while the vehicle is switched off and in Park. An auto-sensing feature will open the power tailgate when it senses a person with a key fob behind the vehicle—meaning it will open automatically for users whose arms may be full.

The existing package of driver-assist features carries over, with a few enhancements, as well. As Chevy notes in the small print, these various digital options require owners to opt into not only a standard connectivity plan but, depending on the specific feature, additional tiers of service.

The Tahoe and Suburban offer six trim levels for 2025: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country. Final performance and trim specifications, along with pricing, will be released much closer to the time the two vehicles go on sale, presently projected to be late in 2024.

