Polestar has joined the ranks of automakers offering coupe-like SUVs with the unveiling of the Polestar 4 at this week’s 2023 Shanghai auto show.

The newcomer sits between the Polestar 2 compact hatch and Polestar 3 mid-size SUV in terms of size, but when it comes to performance, the 4 is at the top of the ladder.

It’s Polestar’s quickest model to date, eclipsing even the 619-hp Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid by delivering 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.8 seconds. That’s made possible thanks to a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain good for 536 hp. A tamer version with a single motor will also be offered, aimed at buyers seeking maximum range over maximum performance.

An available Performance Pack will add items like 22-inch wheels, Brembo brakes with 4-piston calipers, a performance-tuned chassis, and gold-colored accents inside and out.

2025 Polestar 4

The Polestar 4 rides on the SEA modular EV platform of parent company Zhejiang Geely. The platform made its debut in 2021 in the 001 hatchback from fellow Zhejiang Geely brand Zeekr, and it comes with up to 536 hp in that model as well.

The biggest battery is a 102-kwh unit, which for the single-motor variant is estimated by Polestar to deliver an EPA-rated range of more than 300 miles. Other features include charging capacity of up to 200 kw and bi-directional charging. A heat pump is also used, enabling the vehicle to capitalize on ambient heat when preconditioning the cabin and battery.

2025 Polestar 4

The exterior design borrows elements from Polestar’s Precept concept from 2020, including the lack of a rear window. Instead, a camera-based system provides the driver with a view out the rear. Occupants won’t need to worry about feeling claustrophobic as a full-length glass roof is standard.

Inside, the design sticks to Polestar’s typical spartan style. The dash is largely devoid of features apart from a pair of screens serving as a digital instrument cluster (10.2 inches) and infotainment hub (15.4 inches). The infotainment system is powered by Android and offers a number of popular built-in Google apps. Apple CarPlay and a head-up display are also included.

2025 Polestar 4

Specific details for the U.S. market will be announced in 2024, with the Polestar 4 to reach local showrooms later that year as a 2025 model. Polestar said to expect a starting price of about $60,000.

Production will be handled at a plant in Hangzhou Bay, China.

Beyond the 4, Polestar will start sales of a 5 sedan in 2025 and a 6 sports car in 2026. A Polestar 7, with a body style yet to be revealed, will then arrive in 2027.

