Mercedes-Benz will soon have three fully electric SUVs for sale in the U.S., including the smaller EQB and larger EQS SUV models already on sale. On Wednesday, it released prices for the middle model, the 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV.

The EQE SUV has all the makings of a made-in-America EV. It’s due to be built in Alabama, with its 108-kwh battery pack to be supplied from a nearby factory. At $79,050 including destination, it just squeaks in under the Clean Vehicle Tax Credit max of $80,000 for SUVs.

The model won’t arrive at dealerships until this spring. But by the time it does, the least-expensive versions will likely qualify for a $3,750 credit—that is, if the applicants make $150,000 or less annually for a single filer or $300,000 or less for married couples. In the meantime, there might be some EV lease deals.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Mercedes-Benz is also introducing a novel twist with EQE SUV pricing. For the first time, rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models in much of the lineup cost the same. The $79,050 base price applies to the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive EQE 350+ SUV as well as to the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EQE 350 4Matic.

The 4Matic version accelerates a tenth of a second quicker than the 350+ (6.2 seconds, versus 6.3), with EQE SUV 350+ versions making 288 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque while dual-motor EQE SUV 350 4Matic versions boost torque to 564 lb-ft. The range rating, which has yet to be announced, will be better for the single-motor model, though.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV

Given a CCS connector allowing more than 170 kw, the EQE SUV can get from 10-80% in 32 minutes. Mercedes is including in two years of an unlimited number of 30-minute Electrify America fast-charging sessions. The company also says that with its 9.6-kw onboard charger, the EQE SUV can get a full charge on a 240-volt outlet in about 9.5 hours.

Back to pricing: That entry number is for the base Premium, one of three trim levels for the EQE SUV. It includes a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen running the company’s MBUX interface. A smart navigation system is included, with route planning that helps to find the shortest charging stops. Burmester sound with Dolby Atmos and support for Spatial Audio with Apple Music is also included, as are ambient lightning and heated front seats.

A mid-range Exclusive costs $2,100 more than Premium and adds automatic lane changes and augmented-reality functionality for navigation, among other extras. Not counting destination, that puts the Premium at exactly $80,000, which should still qualify it—provided no other factory options are added.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV

Mercedes will offer plenty of them, though. An air suspension with continuously adjustable damping will also be optional, allowing the vehicle to be raised up to an inch in ground clearance. Rear-wheel steering also aids lower-speed maneuverability and higher-speed stability.

Top-trim Pinnacle versions cost $3,600 more than the Exclusive (or $5,700 more than the Premium) and add four-zone climate control, a head-up display, 100-watt USB-C charging, air purification, a fragrance dispenser, and massaging seats—plus Mercedes Star logo projectors, lest bystanders question your brand allegiances.

Across the board, the EQE SUV 500 4Matic costs $11,600 more and steps up to a dual-motor powertrain with a higher combined output of 536 hp and 633 lb-ft, which is good for a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds. An even quicker EQE SUV AMG version, with a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds, will follow.

