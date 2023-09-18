Audi last week revealed the RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition, a special version of the automaker’s high-performance electric sedan built to celebrate this year’s 40th anniversary of the Audi Sport division.

As the name suggests, the car also highlights Audi’s support of the GP Ice Race, an annual motoring festival that takes place in the winter on frozen Lake Zell in Austria. The colors are meant to signify the event; the silver and white represent snow and the purple is apparently meant to represent ski goggles.

Completing the exterior design are 21-inch wheels in black, and a roof in carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic.

The interior hasn’t been shown, but Audi said the division of colors makes the cabin look like it has four seats, though it actually has five. The colors used include silver and black, plus purple for accents including contrast stitching.

2024 Audi RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition

The steering wheel features a mix of leather and Alcantara and has a silver stripe at the 12 o’clock position. The infotainment features some unique graphics, one of which is a serial number, something that traditionally has been a physical plaque.

No change was made to the car’s mechanicals. Like all RS E-Tron GT sedans, the special edition is powered by a dual-motor powertrain generating a peak 637 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.1 seconds.

Only 99 examples are destined to be built, all for the European market.

Audi Sport was established in 1983, originally as Audi Quattro. Since then it’s been expanded to handle other projects including customer racing and personalization work via Audi Exclusive. A name change to Audi Sport in 2016 helped solidify the division as it expanded into new markets where the original name could be confused with Audi’s Quattro branding for all-wheel-drive systems.

