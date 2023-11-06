It’s not often a concept vehicle from an established automaker turns up on the used-car market, but that’s very much the case for Aston Martin’s Lagonda SUV concept from 2009.

The concept is currently up for sale via an online auction hosted by Collecting Cars. It’s located in the U.K. and is offered without reserve. At the time or writing, it has a bid of 12,750 British pounds (approximately $15,800) and six days left for the sale.

According to the listing, the concept isn’t drivable and has never actually been driven by its owner, a private collector who purchased it at some point from Aston Martin. The vehicle has also never been registered for use on public roads, and potential buyers will need to sort out that issue on their own, should they want to drive it.

The concept features Aston Martin’s previous 5.9-liter V-12, mated to a 6-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system. The concept is thought to be based on the underpinnings of a Mercedes-Benz GL-Class of the same period, though Aston Martin has never confirmed that.

Aston Martin Lagonda concept – Photo credit: Collecting Cars

Like the exterior, the cabin features a design unrelated to any other Aston Martin. There are four individual seats, plus silk rugs, seat cushions for rear-seat passengers, and cut-glass tumblers.

The concept made its debut at the 2009 Geneva auto show as a means to explore a new, more luxury-focused model line for Aston Martin but wearing a Lagonda badge, another historic British brand which Aston Martin has the rights to.

Production never happened for a myriad of reasons. There was a lack of funds, due in part to the global financial crisis at the time. Then there were the vehicle’s polarizing looks. SUVs were also still a controversial topic for performance marques back then, although Porsche mostly got away with it.

Aston Martin never gave up on the idea, though. In 2019 it rolled out another Lagonda SUV concept, and while production of that concept also never happened, elements of the design made it over to Aston Martin’s DBX SUV launched the following year.

Related Articles