Lexus used this week’s 2023 SEMA show in Las Vegas to present concept versions of its latest SUVs designed to demonstrate their active lifestyle potential.

The star is the redesigned GX that arrived for the 2024 model year. Its concept version was developed with overlanding in mind and features a range of upgrades, some of which may be offered through Lexus’ Associated Accessory Product (AAP) program.

The concept is based on the GX 550 Overtrail+, which is the new GX’s most capable grade. It comes with 18-inch wheels, 33-inch Toyo Open Country All-Terrain tires, and an aluminum skid plate all as standard.

For the concept, Lexus designers added rock rails, an on-board tire compressor, a roof rack with cargo cases, and rear window accessory panels on both sides. There’s also a ladder to provide easy access to the roof, plus fuel canisters, a shovel, and recovery boards.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ AAP Build concept

All 2024 GX SUVs come with the same twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 delivering 349 hp. The engine is hooked to a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case and a Torsen limited-slip center differential.

A 2022 LX 600 concept was also on display. It was developed with surfing or lake trips in mind. Its roof rack mounts a stand-up paddleboard. There’s also an awning to provide cover from the sun, plus accessories including a camp kitchen bundle to prepare meals.

Lexus said the concepts present a vision for what’s possible with the GX and LX SUVs. The company said there are no current plans to offer the accessories shown on the concepts, though most can already be purchased in the aftermarket.

Joining the two modern SUVs on Lexus’ stand were custom GX SUVs representing the previous two generations of the nameplate. Some of these were prepared by Lexus customers.

