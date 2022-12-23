AC Cars is getting back into the Cobra game, this time with its own clean-sheet design that will be revealed in the spring of 2023. The company teased the car’s design this week, and its reveal will coincide with AC’s 122nd anniversary.

AC Cars is one of the U.K.’s oldest car companies, and it’s the company whose Ace sports car was injected with V-8 power by Carroll Shelby to create the legendary Shelby Cobra in 1962.

The Shelby was marketed as an AC Cobra in some markets, and recently AC started building replicas, some of them powered by batteries.

The new Cobra that AC is working on will be called the AC Cobra GT Roadster. Teasers point to the car featuring the classic Cobra design, but AC said it will use a new extruded aluminum chassis and a body made from carbon-composite materials. AC also confirmed a wheelbase of 101 inches, or about 11 inches longer than the original. Italy’s Icona Design Group and Cecomp Spa helped with the development of the chassis.

AC Cobra 378 Superblower Mark IV

The extra size should improve stability and ride quality, and AC said the car will still have excellent torsional rigidity despite the extra length. Modern features like air conditioning, power windows, and an infotainment system will help the car appeal to a new generation of buyers.

The company will offer plenty of options, too. Some that we know of include carbon-fiber seats, leather trim, and a removable hard-top roof.

Power will come from Ford’s modern 5.0-liter V-8, which will be paired to either a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic. Peak output will be 654 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque. With the curb weight expected to hover around 3,300 pounds, this much power should deliver 0-60 mph times of 3.6 seconds or less, AC said. The top speed will be about 172 mph.

Production will be handled at an undisclosed location in Europe. Pricing information will be released closer to the market launch but interested buyers can already place a reservation.

