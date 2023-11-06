Jeep has been testing the waters with a series of electric Wrangler concepts over the years, and now it seems the production green light has been given.

According to a UAW document outlining the union’s latest agreement with Jeep parent company Stellantis, the next Wrangler, the J70 series, will be built exclusively as an electric vehicle and series plug-in hybrid.

Production is due to start in 2028 at the current Wrangler’s plant in Toledo, Ohio, with $1.5 billion to be invested at the site. Two powertrain setups are planned: one will be a standard battery-electric powertrain and the other will be a series plug-in hybrid, where a smaller battery is topped up on the run by a gas engine serving purely as a generator.

The strategy is similar to the one employed by fellow Stellantis brand Ram whose updated 2025 1500 will offer 1500 REV electric and 1500 Ramcharger series plug-in hybrid options. It’s likely other Stellantis brands will also employ the strategy.

2024 Jeep Gladiator

The same document mentioned the current Wrangler and its Gladiator counterpart will continue production until 2028, with the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid to be updated in 2025 and joined at the same time by a Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid.

There was no mention of a Gladiator beyond 2028, suggesting the vehicle may be dropped after the current generation. The move would free up space in Stellantis’ lineup for a Ram midsize pickup truck which the UAW document confirmed for a start of production in 2027 at Stellantis’ idled plant in Belvidere, Illinois. Though not mentioned in the document, the Ram midsize pickup is tipped to be an electric truck.

Jeep has rolled out three electric Wrangler concepts in recent years. Known as the Wrangler Magneto series, the concepts were all based on the current Wrangler’s body-on-frame platform. It’s likely any electric Wrangler will adopt one of Stellantis’ four dedicated EV platforms, one of which is a body-on-frame design.

Before the arrival of an electric Wrangler, Jeep will launch an electric off-roader in the form of the Recon SUV. First shown a year ago, the Recon is confirmed by Jeep to use Stellantis’ STLA Large dedicated EV platform. The vehicle will also come with Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management, an e-locker axle, under-body protection, tow hooks, and chunky off-road tires. It will also have removable doors and a power top with a large opening for a semi-open-air experience.

