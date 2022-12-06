Nissan has expanded a previous recall to encompass the 2017 Rogue, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. A water leak can corrode an electrical connector that, over time, could lead to a fire.

The recall of 125,215 Rogue compact crossovers from the 2017 model year brings the total number of recalled Rogues to more than 800,000 vehicles. The original recall issued in late January of this year covered nearly 689,000 Rogues from the 2014-2016 model year.

The expanded recall is limited to the 2017 Nissan Rogue produced at Nissan’s Smyrna, Tenn., factory from July 26, 2016 to Sept. 27, 2017.

Originally detected in Canada, the problem was identified as water and road salt potentially entering the footwell and working its way up through some harness tape into an electrical connector, leading to corrosion. The electrical current can continue to flow.

Nissan removed the tape on 2017 Rogue models, but it happened again in Canadian-market vehicles. Of the Rogues investigated by Nissan, four models were affected, two in the U.S. and two in Canada. Nissan acknowledged nine complaints related to the condition in the U.S., and it estimates the issue affects one one-hundredth of a percent of the vehicles. A connector change was made for the 2018 model.

Some of the symptoms of a bad connector include the power windows or power seats no longer working, or an all-wheel-drive warning light illuminating in the cluster. The battery might die, and in rare cases, a burning odor or smoke under the driver’s side dash can occur.

Owners can expect notification in early January, 2023. For more info, visit Nissan’s recall page or contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669.

