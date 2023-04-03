A new documentary on Tesla CEO Elon Musk is slated for an April 24 premiere, Deadline reported Monday.

Titled “The Cult of Elon,” the documentary is one of eight being produced by Vice News for the streaming service Tubi. It will focus on Musk’s “path to becoming one of the most influential, and controversial, businessmen by creating an immensely powerful cult of personality,” according to the report.

“The Cult of Elon” is executive produced by Maral Usefi and Stacey Sommer, edited by Jeb Banegas and Patrick Mannion, and produced by Steve Bartus.

This isn’t the only Elon Musk documentary in the works. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney last month announced that he was working on one of his own, simply titled “Elon,” that aims to be a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of the billionaire. Gibney is no stranger to films on industry bigwigs, having previously covered Steve Jobs, Elizabeth Holmes and her former company Theranos, and former Enron executives. A release date for “Elon” hasn’t been set.

Musk’s life certainly includes plenty of material for a documentary. As the personality behind PayPal, SpaceX, and Tesla, he’s rarely been out of the limelight over the past decade. And whether it’s splitting with Tesla’s founders or repeated claims about full-self-driving capability that have attracted the attention of the Justice Department and federal regulators, Musk’s management of the automaker hasn’t been without controversy.

Those who follow the auto industry have become familiar with Musk’s unique personality, but he’s attracted even more headlines since taking over Twitter, giving social media users an up-close look at his management style. Perhaps that’s why, even after Tesla’s many success, it’s only now that we’re getting Musk documentaries.

