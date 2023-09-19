Volkswagen on Tuesday revealed a redesigned Tiguan for markets outside the U.S.

It features a shorter wheelbase than the Tiguan currently sold in the U.S. and isn’t planned for local sale. Instead, VW said next year it will introduce a separate compact crossover as the redesigned Tiguan for the U.S., rumored to be a twin with a redesigned version of the Chinese-market Tayron. Rumors also suggest both regular and coupe-like body styles will be offered this time around.

VW has confirmed the new Tiguan bound for the U.S. will use the same updated MQB platform as the global Tiguan shown here, which indicates some of the technology in the global Tiguan may also feature in the U.S.-bound model.

The new global Tiguan represents the third generation of the nameplate and is longer by about 1.2 inches compared to the outgoing model, bringing total length to 178.7 inches. Most of the extra length benefits the cargo area, which has grown by 1.2 cubic feet to a total of 22.9 cubic feet (when measured to the height of the rear seat backrests).

Global Volkswagen Tiguan

Its exterior design is more muscular than before, especially when equipped with the available R-Line package. A light strip at the rear also adds emphasis to the width of the vehicle. Available wheel sizes measure up to 20 inches in diameter.

VW has also loaded the new global Tiguan with premium tech features. These include, either as standard or available, high-definition matrix LED headlights, a 15.0-inch infotainment screen, a rotary drive mode selector with its own mini screen, a noise-canceling package, and automatic parking (with remote capability). Conventional buttons also make a return, replacing the current model’s touch-sensitive controls, and heated, cooled, and massaging front seats are available.

Another key feature is an adaptive suspension with dual-valve shocks controlled by the same vehicle dynamics management system that features in the Golf GTI. In addition to controlling the shocks, the system also controls the vehicle’s electronic differential locks and brakes to improve handling at the limit.

Global Volkswagen Tiguan Global Volkswagen Tiguan Global Volkswagen Tiguan

The powertrain offerings include diesels, mild-hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. The range-topping option is a plug-in hybrid delivering 268 hp and a small electric range made possible thanks to a 19.7-kwh battery.

The global Tiguan will start sales in early 2024. The U.S.-bound Tiguan is also expected to start sales in 2024, meaning it will likely arrive later in the year as a 2025 model.

VW is also known to be working on an electric compact crossover that may be badged an ID.Tiguan.

