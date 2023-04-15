(iSeeCars) — Used car prices have undergone a dramatic shift over the past year. Prices have been consistently falling, and the latest iSeeCars.com study shows that lightly used cars are, on average, 8.1 percent cheaper than their new car equivalent. This is a 16.6 percentage point shift from one year ago, when the average lightly used vehicle was 8.5 percent above the average new car price.

  • The average lightly used car costs $3,701 less than its new version
  • Last year, lightly used cars averaged 8.5 percent, or $3,574, above their new counterparts
  • Used vehicles currently priced above new include hybrids like the Ford Maverick, two minivans, and three premium/special interest models
  • There are 20 lightly used models priced at least 20 percent below the same new model, made up almost entirely of premium/luxury vehicles and representing an opportunity for used car shoppers

2022 Average Used Car Prices and Year-over-Year Differences

Year% Difference Used Over New$ Difference Used Over NewUsed Car Price
2023-8.1%-$3,701$41,812
20228.5%$3,574$45,645

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 8.9 million new and slightly used cars to identify the 14 lightly used models with the highest price above their new car equivalents. The study also shows which 20 models are priced the lowest compared to their new car prices.

“Inflation and interest rates are among the primary factors impacting consumer spending, as reflected in a substantial drop in used car pricing over the past year,” said iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. 

Best Cars to Buy New: Used Cars with the Highest Increases Over New Versions

iSeeCars identified the 14 used cars that are more expensive than their new car equivalent. Models that represent excellent value in the new car space are holding up well in the used car market. 

The Ford Maverick, Kia Rio, and Toyota Corolla Hybrid are all low-priced models offering strong functionality and high fuel efficiency at a relatively low cost. Several additional hybrids make the list, reflecting the ongoing consumer interest in saving money on fuel costs as gasoline prices remain high. Consumers that want a new version of these cars and can find a good deal should consider buying them. 

Top 14 Cars More Expensive Lightly Used vs. New – iSeeCars Study
Rank (by Percentage)Model% Difference Used Over New$ Difference Used Over NewUsed Price
1Ford Maverick12.3%$4,038$36,777
2Toyota Corolla Hybrid7.9%$2,038$27,809
3Mercedes-Benz G-Class4.6%$8,633$196,228
4Toyota Sienna3.7%$1,806$50,978
5Toyota RAV4 Prime3.5%$1,726$51,298
6Toyota Corolla Cross2.9%$853$30,636
7Toyota RAV4 Hybrid2.4%$953$40,045
8Kia Carnival2.2%$916$42,025
9Ford Bronco1.7%$901$55,372
10Honda Civic (hatchback)1.0%$297$29,683
11Honda Accord Hybrid0.4%$152$34,704
12Chevrolet Corvette0.4%$324$84,827
13Kia Rio0.1%$27$20,135
14Honda Accord0.1%$16$30,404
Overall Average-8.1%-$3,701$41,812

Beyond the hybrid and mainstream models that dominate this list, three special interest vehicles, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Ford Bronco, and Chevrolet Corvette, also continue to be in high demand and short supply, keeping their used prices above their new prices.

It’s worth noting that although these used cars are still priced above their new car equivalent in today’s declining market, they comprise only 14 models now, with a range between 0.1 percent and 12.3 percent above the new car price. Last year in April the top 15 slightly used models were priced 7.9 percent to 21.5 percent above their new car prices.

Top 20 Lightly Used Models with the Biggest Savings Over New

The list of cars offering the greatest savings when purchased used over new represents mostly luxury models, reflecting the drop-off in value typically seen for premium vehicles when they transition from new to used.

“Of the 20 lightly used models priced the lowest when compared to their new car equivalent, 13 are luxury cars,” noted Brauer. “And the non-luxury cars are mostly older models, late in their redesign cycle and in need of an update. If any of these models can serve a given consumer’s needs, they represent an opportunity to save serious money over buying the new version.”

Top 20 Cars More Expensive New vs. Lightly Used – iSeeCars Study
Rank (by Percentage)Model% Difference Used Over New$ Difference Used Over NewUsed Car Price
1Audi e-tron-27.8%-$22,757$59,073
2Alfa Romeo Stelvio-26.9%-$14,698$39,994
3Mercedes-Benz C-Class-24.6%-$13,189$40,533
4Audi A4-24.3%-$11,963$37,265
5Nissan Titan-23.9%-$13,809$44,020
6Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited-23.1%-$14,438$48,134
7Infiniti QX80-23.0%-$19,104$63,794
8Nissan Murano-22.8%-$10,199$34,445
9Infiniti Q50-22.5%-$11,188$38,599
10Porsche Macan-22.4%-$16,567$57,402
11Mercedes-Benz S-Class-22.2%-$29,878$104,459
12BMW 7 Series-22.1%-$22,190$78,364
13Genesis G70-22.0%-$10,878$38,576
14BMW 2 Series-22.0%-$9,956$35,312
15Infiniti QX50-21.4%-$10,492$38,518
16Ford Mustang Mach-E-21.1%-$13,430$50,086
17BMW 5 Series-20.4%-$13,699$53,296
18Volkswagen ID.4-20.4%-$10,048$39,156
19Jeep Compass-20.4%-$7,316$28,530
20Nissan Rogue Sport-20.4%-$6,494$25,325
Overall Average-8.1%-$3,701$41,812

Unlike the cars that are more expensive when slightly used, most of these models are not known for their fuel efficiency, though three electric vehicles, the Audi e-tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volkswagen ID.4, are also priced more than 20 percent below their new car prices. “All of these models have been on the market for over 2 years, and are facing a growing list of newer EVs that offer improved features or longer ranges,” said Brauer.

Used car prices have consistently moved lower over the past year, representing a growing opportunity for shoppers who have been waiting for values to drop. While average used car prices remain well above pre-pandemic levels, some models have declined far enough to represent a solid value and excellent buying opportunities.

Most Expensive Cars to Buy Lightly Used and to Buy New by City

iSeeCars also analyzed the data from the 50 most populous metro areas to find the most expensive car to buy lightly used vs. new, as well as the most expensive car to buy new vs. lightly used.

Top Cars Most Expensive Lightly Used vs. New and New vs. Lightly Used in 50 Largest Metro Areas – iSeeCars Study
Metro AreaTop Car Most Expensive Lightly Used vs. NewTop Car Most Expensive New vs. Lightly Used
Model% Difference Used Over New$ Difference Used Over NewModel% Difference Used Over New$ Difference Used Over New
Las Vegas, NVDodge Charger35.0%$13,324Mercedes-Benz GLE-27.1%-$25,228
Phoenix, AZFord Maverick31.5%$9,386INFINITI QX80-33.8%-$28,481
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MNDodge Charger29.7%$12,818Nissan Murano-30.1%-$14,229
Houston, TXFord Maverick29.3%$7,928Nissan Titan-29.5%-$17,896
New York, NYKia Carnival28.0%$10,718Alfa Romeo Stelvio-34.9%-$20,028
Greenville-Spartanburg, SCFord Bronco24.9%$12,149Dodge Charger-22.6%-$10,362
Columbus, OHKia Rio23.4%$4,339Ford F-150-26.5%-$20,737
Louisville, KYChevrolet Colorado23.3%$7,275Toyota Tundra-22.8%-$14,181
Birmingham, ALDodge Charger18.4%$8,159Honda Pilot-27.2%-$14,449
Charlotte, NCToyota Sienna18.1%$8,551Nissan Murano-29.9%-$12,973
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MIHyundai Palisade18.0%$9,345Ford Escape-21.7%-$7,765
Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD)Dodge Durango17.7%$9,621Dodge Challenger-34.1%-$21,263
Detroit, MIFord Bronco17.6%$8,164Jeep Grand Cherokee-28.5%-$15,215
Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CAToyota RAV4 Prime17.2%$8,559Chevrolet Silverado 1500-34.0%-$19,314
Los Angeles, CAFord Maverick16.9%$5,118Nissan Titan-31.0%-$17,426
St. Louis, MOFord Bronco15.8%$7,803Nissan Altima-24.5%-$8,256
Austin, TXToyota RAV4 Hybrid15.4%$5,748Nissan Frontier-22.7%-$9,264
Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OHFord Maverick15.3%$4,885Nissan Murano-29.9%-$13,829
Indianapolis, INFord Maverick15.2%$4,702Dodge Challenger-28.6%-$16,244
Portland, ORToyota Sienna14.6%$6,807Chevrolet Silverado 1500-39.5%-$22,407
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FLMercedes-Benz GLS14.6%$13,546Toyota Tundra-34.0%-$22,193
Kansas City, MOFord Bronco14.3%$7,062Mercedes-Benz GLE-32.1%-$31,605
Greensboro-Winston Salem, NCToyota Camry14.0%$4,109Ram 1500-29.8%-$19,580
Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PAToyota Tacoma14.0%$5,011Dodge Challenger-28.7%-$18,259
Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FLFord Maverick13.8%$4,225Alfa Romeo Stelvio-30.2%-$16,002
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TXFord Maverick13.3%$4,430Mercedes-Benz GLC-30.1%-$20,710
Oklahoma City, OKDodge Challenger12.5%$6,084Nissan Murano-22.5%-$9,537
Hartford & New Haven, CTFord Bronco12.4%$6,258Nissan Murano-33.0%-$15,587
Cincinnati, OHFord Bronco11.6%$5,888GMC Sierra 1500-26.2%-$18,432
Atlanta, GAFord Maverick11.5%$3,727Mercedes-Benz C-Class-26.7%-$14,855
San Antonio, TXFord Maverick11.3%$3,687Mercedes-Benz GLC-26.7%-$16,326
Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NCToyota Sienna11.1%$5,442INFINITI Q50-28.0%-$15,812
Jacksonville, FLFord Bronco11.0%$5,448BMW 3 Series-32.0%-$18,963
Seattle-Tacoma, WAToyota RAV4 Hybrid10.6%$4,091Dodge Challenger-41.6%-$28,282
Philadelphia, PAToyota Corolla Hybrid9.7%$2,527Dodge Charger-34.8%-$18,919
San Diego, CARam 15009.0%$5,521Porsche Macan-26.5%-$20,989
Orlando-Daytona Beach, FLFord Maverick8.7%$2,991Genesis G70-31.9%-$15,619
Chicago, ILHonda Accord Hybrid8.3%$2,814Chevrolet Camaro-33.1%-$17,593
Boston, MA-Manchester, NHToyota RAV4 Prime6.9%$3,278Mercedes-Benz GLC-29.4%-$19,609
Pittsburgh, PAChevrolet Blazer6.5%$2,332GMC Sierra 1500-24.7%-$16,478
San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CAFord Bronco6.3%$3,826Mercedes-Benz GLC-31.9%-$19,998
Denver, COToyota Camry6.2%$1,927Mercedes-Benz C-Class-32.4%-$19,014
Salt Lake City, UTChevrolet Colorado5.9%$2,552Jeep Compass-35.9%-$12,871
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NMChevrolet Tahoe5.5%$3,875Ford Mustang-26.0%-$11,404
Nashville, TNFord Bronco4.0%$2,224Jeep Grand Cherokee-27.9%-$15,856
Baltimore, MDToyota Highlander3.7%$1,672Mercedes-Benz GLC-26.9%-$17,022
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FLFord Bronco3.7%$2,261Honda Pilot-29.8%-$15,920
Fresno-Visalia, CAHonda Accord-0.3%-$89Porsche Macan-29.0%-$22,466
Milwaukee, WINissan Sentra-0.5%-$113GMC Sierra 1500-26.4%-$17,906
Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VANissan Sentra-1.6%-$385Honda Pilot-23.2%-$12,098

The Ford Bronco and the Ford Maverick are tied at 10 metro areas each for being the car most expensive to buy lightly used compared to new. In contrast, there is much more variation in the top cars that are more expensive to buy new, led by the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Nissan Murano as the top car in five metro areas each.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 8.9 million new and lightly used cars listed for sale from February to March 2023. New cars included in the analysis were from model years 2022 and 2023, while lightly-used cars were defined as used vehicles from model years 2021 and 2022 with mileage within 20 percent of 13,476 miles, the average miles driven per year. Low-volume models and models discontinued as of the 2022 model year were excluded from further analysis. The average asking prices of the lightly used cars were compared to those of new cars from the same model. The difference in price for each car was expressed as a percentage of the new average prices and ranked by this difference.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings . iSeeCars.com has saved users over $377 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.