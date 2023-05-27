(iSeeCars) — Luxury cars account for 18.3 percent of all vehicle sales in the United States. Buyers are drawn to luxury vehicles for reasons including extra features, enhanced driving performance, and advanced technology. There’s also the prestige that comes with driving a car with a luxury nameplate that helps justify paying the extra cost.
Regardless of the reason for owning a luxury vehicle, some states attract more luxury car buyers than others. In which states do most drivers choose luxury vehicles? iSeeCars.com analyzed over 200,000 one- to five-year-old cars on the road to find out.
|Ranking of States by Share of Luxury Cars – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|State
|% Share of Luxury Cars
|1
|New Jersey
|29.9%
|2
|Connecticut
|27.2%
|3
|California
|26.0%
|4
|Florida
|23.0%
|5
|New York
|22.4%
|6
|Massachusetts
|21.4%
|7
|Illinois
|21.3%
|8
|Georgia
|21.0%
|9
|Rhode Island
|20.3%
|10
|Maryland
|20.1%
|11
|Oregon
|19.2%
|12
|Nevada
|18.7%
|13
|Delaware
|18.6%
|14
|Arizona
|18.5%
|National Average
|18.3%
|15
|Virginia
|18.3%
|16
|Hawaii
|18.1%
|17
|Texas
|17.7%
|18
|North Carolina
|17.5%
|19
|Colorado
|17.5%
|20
|Pennsylvania
|16.3%
|21
|Washington
|16.2%
|22
|New Hampshire
|15.6%
|23
|South Carolina
|15.6%
|24
|Michigan
|15.1%
|25
|Louisiana
|14.9%
|26
|Tennessee
|14.7%
|27
|Alabama
|13.9%
|28
|Ohio
|13.9%
|29
|Missouri
|13.1%
|30
|Minnesota
|13.0%
|31
|Indiana
|12.8%
|32
|Oklahoma
|12.5%
|33
|Utah
|12.4%
|34
|Kansas
|12.1%
|35
|Alaska
|11.3%
|36
|Kentucky
|11.2%
|37
|Nebraska
|11.2%
|38
|Arkansas
|10.9%
|39
|Mississippi
|10.8%
|40
|Wisconsin
|10.3%
|41
|New Mexico
|9.7%
|42
|Iowa
|8.9%
|43
|Maine
|8.7%
|44
|Idaho
|7.6%
|45
|Vermont
|7.6%
|46
|West Virginia
|7.3%
|47
|South Dakota
|7.1%
|48
|North Dakota
|6.3%
|49
|Montana
|5.9%
|50
|Wyoming
|4.7%
- New Jersey is the state with the most luxury cars, with luxury vehicles accounting for 29.9 percent of the state’s vehicle share.
- The state with the lowest share of used luxury cars is Wyoming at 4.7 percent.
- Fourteen states have more luxury cars than average, with nine of the 14 being East Coast states.
- The states with the lowest share of luxury cars tend to be the states that are the least densely populated.
Methodology:
iSeeCars analyzed over 200,000 used cars from model years 2018 – 2022 sold from May 2022 through April 2023. The number of vehicles from luxury automakers was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.
This article, Which State Has the Most Luxury Cars?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.